Ocean's twilight zone faces massive decline and 'possible extinction'

The image shows common clown fish.— Pexels

A new study has found that the ocean's twilight zone, which is home to a diverse range of species adapted to living in the deep waters, is at risk of dramatic declines and potential extinction due to warming seas and reduced food supply.

The twilight zone is located between 200 meters and 1,000 meters below the surface and is home to creatures such as lantern sharks and kite fin sharks, which have bio-luminescent skin and huge eyes adapted to low light.

These organisms rely on marine snow, organic matter that falls from the surface, as their main source of food. However, warmer waters are reducing the amount of food that sinks down to the zone, leading to predictions that up to 40% of the life in the twilight waters could be lost by the end of the century.

The study, published in the journal Nature, warns that recovery of the twilight zone could take thousands of years.

Lead author Katherine Crichton, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Exeter, explains that the variety of life in the twilight zone evolved over the past few million years when ocean waters were cool enough to preserve food and improve conditions for life to thrive. But due to human activity, this life may be lost, representing a huge loss of richness.

Unless greenhouse gas emissions are rapidly reduced, the extinction of much twilight zone life could occur within 150 years, with effects lasting millennia.

The study also found that warmer oceans reduce carbon storage, as the "carbon that is sinking down as part of the marine snow" is eaten mostly by microbes nearer the surface, instead of falling further. This means less sinking and a faster carbon release. However, Crichton notes that the study's findings show that "we don’t seem to have reached an irreversible point. We can’t avoid some loss, but we can avoid the worst if we control emissions."

The study offers three possible futures for the twilight zone, depending on emissions: a low-carbon scenario, allowing for 625 billion tonnes of emissions from 2010 onwards; a medium scenario, allowing for 2,500 billion tonnes; and a high scenario, allowing for 5,000 billion tonnes.

The study warns that if we reach the medium or high scenario, both are "very bad news for the twilight zone." However, the low-carbon scenario has already been largely surpassed, as total global CO2 emissions reached 40.6 billion tonnes in 2022, with emissions close to this level since 2010. Therefore, urgent action is needed to reduce emissions to protect the biodiversity and functioning of the ocean's twilight zone.