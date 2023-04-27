Steven Spielberg shares his two cents on new Indiana Jones movie

Steven Spielberg has recently shared his thoughts on new Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny movie.



According to Independent, the new Indiana Jones movie was specially screened for Spielberg before its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

The outlet reported that Spielberg attended the Time 100 Summit on April 26 where he was asked to share his views on the movie he didn’t direct.

“I just had that experience two nights ago,” said Spielberg.

He continued, “Bob Iger had a screening for a lot of the Disney executives, and I came to the screening along with the director James Mangold.”

“Everybody loved the movie. It’s really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I’m really proud of what Jim has done with it,” stated the Jurassic Park creator.

Spielberg added, “I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.”

The new Indiana Jones, which will release in theatres on June 30, feature Harrison Ford alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Antonio Banderas.