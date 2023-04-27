Meghan Markle’s silence over ‘bogus claims’ paints her ‘the fool’

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s claims about racism and unconscious bias are nothing but ‘pure BS’.



These claims and accusations have been issued by Sky News contributor Megyn Kelly.

She believes, “It is unbelievable how she [Meghan] created this whole racial firestorm for the Royal Family.”



“She sat with Oprah, she clearly injected the issue of race…it turned out to be BS.”

This revelation has come shortly after some correspondence between King Charles emerged, where he addressed unconscious bias, and sparked a response by Meghan and Harry.