Prince Harry is ‘stratospherically divergent’ from Prince William: ‘Kardashian-lite vanity’

Prince Harry’s life choices have sparked a massive amount of backlash for being ‘stratospherically divergent’ from Prince William.
These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
She started by questioning, “What the hell has happened to Harry? Why does his life now more closely resemble that of some Vanderpump Rules ‘star’ rather than the man who once promised to ‘to uphold the values’ of the late Queen?”
“There can be no greater and more perfect illustration of how stratospherically divergent Harry’s life is from his elder brother’s William’s than these two sets of images taken only hours apart: Kardashian-lite vanity outing versus sombre duty.”
