Meghan Markle seeking limelight close to Charles’ Coronation ‘different story entirely’

Experts believe Meghan Markle has only returned to the ‘limelight’ for the sole purpose of vengeance.
These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.
She believes, “Even if we chalk up the timing of the Sussexes’ outing with William’s Anzac engagement as entirely accidental, the fact that the couple – and Meghan especially – has returned to the limelight with a vengeance so close to Charles’ coronation is a different story entirely.”
Before concluding she also added, “Because after months of Meghan staying out of public view, she’s baaack.”
Prince Harry reportedly welcomed Kate Middleton with open arms into the royal family as his sister-in-law
Prince William will forgive his younger brother Prince Harry for leaking his settlement details in phone hacking case,...
Experts have voiced concerns surrounding the criticism King Charles continues to face
King Charles and Camilla tied the knot back in 2005, opting for a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall
Buckingham Palace announced Queen Camilla, 75, will wear Queen Mary’s Crown for the upcoming Coronation.
King Charles is reportedly facing a disastrous campaign to ‘deranged campaign’ to bring him down