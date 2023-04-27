Meghan Markle seeking limelight close to Charles’ Coronation ‘different story entirely’

Experts believe Meghan Markle has only returned to the ‘limelight’ for the sole purpose of vengeance.



These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She believes, “Even if we chalk up the timing of the Sussexes’ outing with William’s Anzac engagement as entirely accidental, the fact that the couple – and Meghan especially – has returned to the limelight with a vengeance so close to Charles’ coronation is a different story entirely.”



Before concluding she also added, “Because after months of Meghan staying out of public view, she’s baaack.”