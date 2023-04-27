Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘a game afoot’: ‘Just what is she cooking up?’

Experts believe Meghan Markle has a ‘game afoot’ considering the timing of her return to the public eye.



These admissions and claims have been shared by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She believes, “Could the fact that the Suits actress has suddenly emerged from her mysterious Montecito chrysalis have anything to do with the fact that back in the UK the King and his wife Queen Camilla are busy practising not falling over while wearing their bulky crowns ahead of their coronation? An event that the Duchess won’t be attending?”

“What will be interesting to see is that now Meghan has returned to the spotlight, will we finally see whatever she might have been cooking up? A new TV show? Podcast? Or given her sudden Kardashian-Jenner proximity, lip kit? And quite how much will all of this detract from the historic goings on over the Pond?”

“To borrow from Sherlock Holmes, the game is afoot,” he added before concluding.