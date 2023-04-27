Kate Middleton will be ‘worshipped’ in USA unlike Meghan Markle

Royal experts are of the opinion that Kate Middleton is slated to be ‘utterly worshiped’ once she lands on US soil, unlike her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle.



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by model and fashion entrepreneur Caprice.

In an interview with Closer, the fashion mogul weighed in on Kate’s appeal.



In Caprice’s eyes, “Princess Diana was worshipped in America and definitely contributed towards the obsession over there with the royals that there is today. She was the most famous woman in the world and on the cover of every magazine. People loved her vulnerability, beauty and warmth. Kate is heading in the same direction and could be just as worshipped as Diana – people seem to love her strength, resilience and elegance.”

“I imagine, if Kate goes to America this year, she’ll be a star in Hollywood, they’ll go absolutely nuts for her. There will be invites to everything – premieres, red carpets, A-list events, you name it. I think part of Kate’s appeal is that she doesn’t have an ego and doesn’t crave the spotlight. She knows she’s got a job to do.”