Dakota Fanning to feature in the upcoming supernatural thriller The Watchers

According to Deadline, Dakota has recently signed the movie, which will commence shooting later this year.

The outlet reported that this new thriller will also serve as Ishana Night Shyamalan's directorial debut and her father M. Night Shyamalan, will be one of The Watcher's executive producers.

This movie is an adaptation of A.M. Shine’s novel of the same name, which was published in 2021.

Per synopsis, the movie is focused on an artist Mina, who is lost in a forest located in western Ireland and eventually being trapped with three strangers.

The outlet further said that the rights to the movie had been won by New Line.

Richard Brener, who is the New Line Cinema's President and Chief Creative Officer, issued a press statement to express his excitement about the forthcoming movie.

“We couldn't be more excited to make Ishana's first film with The Watchers,” said Richard.

He added, “Equal parts visual, immersive, and terrifying, the script grips you from the first page and never let’s go.”

Interestingly, the forthcoming movie is slated to release on June 7, 2024.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dakota will next be seen in The Equalizer 3 alongside Denzel Washington, slated to release in theatres on September 1.