King Charles ‘can’t escape’ criticism as ‘a distant and unsympathetic’ dad

Royal experts are fearful of King Charles’ future as a monarch, and the impact Prince Harry has had on his rehabilitated image.



These claims and warnings have been issued by author Danica Kirka.

Kirka believes, “Charles continues to fend off criticism from Prince Harry, whose memoir Spare painted his father as distant and unsympathetic toward a son who struggled with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.”



“Harry also contended the royal family should have done more to accept his wife, Meghan, a biracial American.”