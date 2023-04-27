King Charles ‘can’t escape’ criticism as ‘a distant and unsympathetic’ dad

Royal experts are fearful of King Charles’ future as a monarch, and the impact Prince Harry has had on his rehabilitated image.
These claims and warnings have been issued by author Danica Kirka.
Kirka believes, “Charles continues to fend off criticism from Prince Harry, whose memoir Spare painted his father as distant and unsympathetic toward a son who struggled with the death of his mother, Princess Diana.”
“Harry also contended the royal family should have done more to accept his wife, Meghan, a biracial American.”
Prince William and Prince Harry likely won’t let any tension cloud King Charles III‘s coronation day.
Prince Harry provided new evidence in his testimony in the phone hacking lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Ltd.
Royal family reportedly wanted Meghan Markle to refuse coronation invite and Prince Harry to attend the event
Jennifer Aniston thinks Prince Harry is 'the worst brother in the entire world'
Prince Harry refers to his father's infidelity in court documents
Where did Prince William spend settlement money?