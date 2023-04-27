Prince Harry paints late Queen as ‘some sort of hapless bystander’

Experts believe Prince Harry's alleged bid to protray the late Queen Elizabeth like a 'hapless bystander' is shocking.



These claims and revelations have been issued by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

According to GB News, he made the admissions and claimed, “Once again, he paints his granny the Queen as some sort of hapless bystander who was overruled by her courtiers and Charles, moaning...”

“And he reveals, without permission, details of a private big money settlement of one millions pounds, according to the Daily Telegraph, between NGN and Prince William, without also revealing that the large sum is believed to have been donated to charity and the fact that without Wills the whole phone hacking scandal may never have been revealed in the first place.”