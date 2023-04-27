Edie Falco talks of working with 'adorable' Pete Davidson: 'He’s self-deprecating'

Edie Falco dished on her experience working with Pete Davidson while calling the comedian "lovable and adorable."
During an appearance on Kelly Ripa’s Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast, the Tommy star also discussed the King of Staten Island actor's love affairs with famous women.
"He is really, really lovable when you get in there," Falco said of the Bodies Bodies Bodies star.
"He’s self-deprecating to a fault like he is probably more confused than most about why he’s dating all these famous, beautiful women and has such great success,” she added.
“He literally is sort of tiptoeing waiting for the cane to come and pull him away and there is something incredibly refreshing about that."
"He is funny and he is adorable and he has a giant smile. He’s really, really tall, like surprisingly tall. I didn’t realize that. I just found him lovely to be around," the actor said, adding, "there’s no way you can’t like the guy."
Davidson, whose currently rumoured to be dating Chase Sui Wonders, has been linked to a number of famous women including Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, and Kim Kardashian.
