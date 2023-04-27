Royal family want to bring Prince Harry home leaving Meghan Markle ‘outside’

File Footage

King Charles coronation invite which was sent to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was designed in a way by the Royal family that it would make her refuse the offer.



According to Radar Online, the Royal family only wanted to bring the Duke of Sussex home leaving the Duchess “outside.”

Speaking to the publication, an insider said that it part of the family’s masterplan to have Harry attend the ceremony alone so that they could make him see the damage that he’s done.

"The royals just want to bring Harry home, pull up the drawbridge and leave Meghan on the outside," the insider claimed.

The source went on to reveal that the invitation was specially designed in a way making sure neither Harry nor Meghan have prominent roles at the coronation.

"The senior royals kept their fingers crossed that Harry's sense of duty would make him feel obligated to fly to London for the most important day of his father's life," the source added.

"Meghan and Harry have attacked just about everyone and can't be trusted."

The outlet further shared that there still are hopes that the father-of-two would be forgiven by his father and brother Prince William as he’s their “blood.”

“No matter how badly Harry has behaved, he will eventually be forgiven and welcomed back into the royal family,” the source said, adding, "he's blood, after all."