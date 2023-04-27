Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning': Director talks about 'chaotic' shoot days

'Mission Impossible 7' also praises Tom Cruise's work ethics

Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One starring Tom Cruise is finally inching closer to its release date after a 'chaotic' shooting schedule.

Director Christopher McQuarrie, while talking to Entertainment Weekly, shared about the chaotic shoot days while also praising Tom’s unbeatable work ethics. He revealed that however, the shoots were delayed due to COVID-19 and for several other reasons, he still kept his calm and chose to perform all his stunts himself just like the previous parts.

Christopher revealed that the shoot was supposed to commence in Italy in February 2020 but by that time, multiple issues emerged including COVID, recasting an actor.

He shared that actor Hayley Atwell "might have been on this movie for well over 100 days before she had her first dialog scene, owing to the chaotic nature of the production."

The director went on to say: "When you're making a movie with Tom, that's not really a factor,"

He also mentioned of setbacks not shutting them down. "And on these movies, we like to say, 'Disaster is an opportunity to excel.' We lean into the chaos. We don't invite it, but we accept it as part of the process."

While praising Tom Cruise’s work ethics, Christopher revealed no matter how dangerous any stunt is, Tom still manages perform them on his own.

As per OK, he praised his dedication and said: "It's par for the course. It's what you learn to accept. It's what keeps the lights on!"

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is slated to release worldwide on July 14.