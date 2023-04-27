Jennifer Aniston thinks Prince Harry is 'the worst brother in the entire world'

Jennifer Aniston recently received backlash for following a controversial social media account which often targets Amber Heard, Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie.



The "Friends" star has once again shown that she can't stay neutral when it comes to the dispute between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the British royal family.

Ahead of the coronation of King Charles, the Instagram account Obviousbutamazing attacked Prince Harry and called him "the worst brother in the entire world" and approved of his decision to leave Meghan Markle behind as he attends the ceremony where his father is to be crowned.

Jennifer Aniston's LIKE on the post, which is clearly visible, may come as surprise to many as she has never publicaly talked about Harry and Meghan.

The long Instagram post starts with a note on recent gun violence in the US before targeting Harry.

It then moves on to Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes and Brook Shields.



