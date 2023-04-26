Prince Harry came close to 'embarrassing' Kate Middleton at her wedding to Prince William

Prince Harry was reportedly forced to remove inappropriate comments about Kate Middleton from his best man's speech at Prince William's wedding.

The Duke of Sussex planned a cheeky joke about her new sister-in-law Kate's killer legs on her big day, but Harr's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy reportedly claimed it was 'too much'.



King Charles's younger son Harry - who was officially classed as William's best man at his wedding to Kate in 2011 - didn't get to give a proper best man's speech at the star-studded ceremony as he was allowed to say a few words before the main event.



Harry had planned one very cheeky joke, but his then-girlfriend Chelsy Davy reportedly stepped in and made him cut it out as she thought it went too far.

The Duke, according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, wanted to talk about Kate's "killer legs" - risky for any bride, let alone the future Queen.

In her book "Harry: Life, Loss and Love", Katie explained that the Duke asked Chelsy to read over his speech and check it before the big day.

She wrote: "She had helped Harry edit the best man's speech, sensitively advising him to take out a line about Kate’s 'killer legs' that might have embarrassed the bride."

Meghan's hubby recently claimed he was forced to go along with the "bare-faced lie" and act out the role in order to spare interest into the lives of the 'real' best men, saying his brother's close friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, actually gave the traditional speech at the reception.



Harry's short speech reportedly went down a storm as guests were left laughing and crying throughout. As well as making lots of jokes at his brother's expense he told sweet stories and said their love inspired them, which brought a tear to Kate's eye.

The prince made a "filthy" joke about wet knickers in his best man speech, one of the guests told the Sunday Times. William also pulled a prank on his little brother at the party, and nearly "floored" some of the guests in the process.



Harry apparently fell off a ladder while trying to change a lightbulb, so Wills tied a ladder to the back of the newlyweds' car. The King Charles younger son's friend Charlie van Straubenzee also spoke at the Frogmore House reception, mocking the prince for his ginger hair.