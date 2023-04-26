Ellie Goulding’s new documentary will share insight into star’s life beyond music

Ellie Goulding has recently shared dished out details about her career and new campaign work in her new documentary.



A source spilled to The Sun that the singer has already begun “filming her new project” which will showcase her “campaign work” in more detail than just “her music”.

The source disclosed, “Earlier this year, she invited cameras to record her life away from red carpets and show the real her.”

It is reported that the documentary will focus on her campaign work to battle climate change and even Love Me Like You Do hit-maker can be seen sharing her thoughts on the crisis.

“Obviously, the project will also cover her music and time in the studio which she has built at home but Ellie also wants to shine a greater light on her work as a climate change activist,” added the source.

Besides her music, Ellie is well-known for her work as an activist.

Back in November 2017, the singer was honoured with the United Nation’s New Voices Award by the UN Foundation in recognition of her activism.

She also reportedly became a Goodwill Ambassador for UN Environment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ellie has released her first album after becoming a mother and also plans to hit the road with her Higher Than Heaven tour.