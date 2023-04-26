Rani Mukerji Turns Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses with Confidence

Rani Mukerji Turns Into a Model for Masaba Gupta, Poses in Pantsuit and Striking Glasses flawlessly

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji has turned into a model for renowned fashion designer Masaba Gupta, posing in a chic pantsuit and striking glasses for a recent photoshoot. The stunning pictures have garnered attention from fans and fashion enthusiasts, showcasing Rani's versatility and style quotient.



The photoshoot has been garnering a lot of attention on social media, with fans and fashion enthusiasts praising Rani's stunning transformation into a model and her impeccable sense of style.



Masaba Gupta, known for her bold and unconventional designs, shared the pictures on her Instagram handle, expressing her admiration for Rani and thanking her for being a part of her latest collection. She also praised Rani's versatility and described her as a timeless beauty.

Rani Mukerji, who has been known for her impressive acting skills, has also been appreciated for her fashion choices on several occasions.