Prince Harry wants King Charles knowing ‘obviously, a four-year-old’s tea party takes priority’

Royal experts beleie Prince Harry still holds a grudge for his alleged “act of monumental selfishness.”



These claims and admissions have been brought to light by author and writer Jennifer Selway.

Her claims were shared in a piece for Express UK, and point out, how angry Prince Harry allegedly is now that, “In an act of monumental selfishness – Grandpa Charles decides to hold his own party on the same day.”

After all “what was he thinking? Obviously, a four-year-old’s tea party takes priority in the Grand Duchy of Montecito.”

“This will be seen as another slight from the Palace by the Markles. It could even make for an additional chapter in the next edition of Harry’s book Spare – how his father (aided and abetted by Queen “dangerous” Camilla) deliberately ignored his grandson’s birthday... no doubt something else Harry will want an apology for.”

“Still, a lot of air will be punched at the Palace with the news that Meghan is ‘staying at home with the children’ and not accompanying Harry on May 6”.