Meghan Markle ‘too Californian’ to be wrapped up by Royal Family

Meghan Markle a complete minority that is ‘too Californian’ to be wrapped up in the Royal Family’s matters

By Web Desk
April 26, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘gravely aware’ of the complete isolation he’s in, especially with the UK trip around the corner.

These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal author Tom Bower, in his book Revenge.

He started off by admitting, “I never thought that they would come and I was a complete minority. What I hadn't actually anticipated is that he'd come alone for 24 hours.”

“Clearly, he suddenly realised if he doesn't come he puts himself so completely in isolation, in the freezer, that he had to make an appearance.”

“Her presence was never likely because she doesn't want to be in Britain, she doesn't want to be part of the Royal Family, she's a Californian.”