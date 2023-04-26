Meghan Markle ‘too Californian’ to be wrapped up by Royal Family

Experts believe Prince Harry is ‘gravely aware’ of the complete isolation he’s in, especially with the UK trip around the corner.
These claims and admissions have been brought to light by royal author Tom Bower, in his book Revenge.
He started off by admitting, “I never thought that they would come and I was a complete minority. What I hadn't actually anticipated is that he'd come alone for 24 hours.”
“Clearly, he suddenly realised if he doesn't come he puts himself so completely in isolation, in the freezer, that he had to make an appearance.”
“Her presence was never likely because she doesn't want to be in Britain, she doesn't want to be part of the Royal Family, she's a Californian.”
BBC documentary revealed the reasons why the younger generation does not favour the monarchy
Prince Harry reportedly has ‘no interest’ in being around members of his family during Coronation trip
Royal expert claims Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle were never friends even before Prince William, Prince Harry's rift
Prince Harry is said to be ‘desperate’ to return to the UK for his father King Charles’ landmark coronation
Experts believe that the end of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is at the cusp
Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at King Charles’ Coronation while Meghan remains in California