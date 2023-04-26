UK competition watchdog blocks Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard

A signage of Microsoft is seen on March 13, 2020 in New York City.— AFP

Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard has hit a roadblock as the UK’s antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has decided to block the $68.7 billion deal.

In its statement, the CMA said that the proposed merger could harm the nascent cloud-gaming market by creating a monopoly player. It warned that Microsoft, which already controls Windows and Xbox, as well as the infrastructure to support them, would have a market share of 60-70%, an incentive to withhold Activision Blizzard games from competitors and substantially weaken competition in the growing market.

Initially, the UK’s investigation focused on both cloud gaming and the broader console gaming market, but in March 2022, it said that the console market would be less of an issue than it had originally suspected.

It concluded that while Microsoft could block high-profile Activision Blizzard titles from rival platforms, it didn’t make much business sense to leave all those sales on the table. The investigation refocused on the cloud gaming market, where it found greater cause for concern.

The CMA’s report highlighted that Microsoft’s strengths as a brand and an infrastructure provider needed to be considered. Specifically, if combined with Activision Blizzard’s gaming titles, they could be more readily weaponised in the cloud gaming sphere, even if not used against Sony and Nintendo or other cloud gaming companies. It also stated that there was a risk of the more general ills of a monopoly provider.

Without the merger, Activision Blizzard was expected to start providing games via cloud platforms, which would offer users a wider choice of service providers than if all the content was locked inside Microsoft’s ecosystem.

In addition, the CMA felt that Microsoft's proposed remedies didn't go far enough to reassure regulators of its intentions. While the company had offered console support for ten years to rival platforms, it did not sufficiently cover different cloud gaming service business models, including multi-game subscription services. The CMA also highlighted that Microsoft did not promise much to providers who might wish to offer versions of games on PC operating systems other than Windows.

The US Federal Trade Commission has also sued in an attempt to prevent the deal, citing concerns that Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard may be a step too far. It pointed to the late decision to make the (Microsoft-owned) Bethesda titles Starfield and Redfall exclusives as evidence that its assurances couldn't be counted upon. Meanwhile, the European Union initially objected to the deal on similar competition grounds but is now expected to offer its blessing.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has said that Microsoft will contest the decision, while Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith has called the CMA's decision “flawed” and said that it appears to reflect a “flawed understanding of this market and the way the relevant cloud technology actually works."