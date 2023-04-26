Nikki Haley hits back at Biden's re-election bid, calls for stronger America

US President Joe Biden (left) and Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley (right).— AFP

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations and Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley has launched a scathing attack on President Joe Biden following his announcement that he will be running for re-election in 2024.

In an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital, Haley referred to Biden as the "weakest president in modern history," blaming him for a series of crises, including the Afghanistan withdrawal, the border crisis, high inflation, and China's growing power. She added that it is time to replace Biden and "make America strong and proud again."

Haley's campaign has also released a video criticising Biden's presidency, citing high inflation, the "wide-open southern border," and the "botched Afghanistan withdrawal."

Her comments came in response to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's announcement of their bid for re-election, which was met with mixed reviews online.

Many Americans expressed their doubts about what "finishing the job" would mean, given Biden's record so far. Wisconsin GOP Senator Ron Johnson tweeted, "Finish what job, destroying America?" Meanwhile, journalist Jason Robinson wrote that he is "terrified to learn what 'finishing the job' looks like" after seeing the damage done by the Biden administration in the last two years.

In contrast, Democrats were more enthusiastic about the announcement, with progressive super PAC Priorities USA executive director Danielle Butterfield celebrating the news in a press release.

Butterfield praised Biden and Harris for their leadership during the pandemic and economic recovery and for their work on healthcare, climate change, and gun safety laws.

She added that President Biden has consistently proven his ability to fend off threats and navigate polarisation and that it's time to finish the job by protecting democracy from "extremist MAGA Republicans" who are "plotting to further unravel the fabric of our democracy."