Meghan Markle returns to limelight ‘with a vengeance’ ahead of Coronation

file footage

Meghan Markle seems to be returning to the spotlight ‘with a vengeance’ suspiciously close to King Charles’ coronation, as per royal expert Daniela Elser.

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at a Lakers game in Los Angeles this week with husband Prince Harry and a group of close pals, with photos of the two from their sporty date-night going viral soon after.

Commenting on their outing, Elser casted her doubts at the timings of the Sussexes’ recent outings (Meghan also appeared in a surprise TED Talk this week), given that Prince William also had a key royal engagement on the same day.

Writing for News AU, Elser said: “… Even if we chalk up the timing of the Sussexes’ outing with William’s Anzac engagement as entirely accidental, the fact that the couple – and Meghan especially – has returned to the limelight with a vengeance so close to Charles’ coronation is a different story entirely.”

She added: “Because after months of Meghan staying out of public view, she’s baaack!”

“On Monday, a startlingly glossy and dewy-looking Meghan appeared in a video at a TED Talk to introduce photographer Misan Harriman who has taken a number of official photos of la famille Sussex,” Elser pointed out.

She further stated: “Then, that night, we had her and Harry yukking it up at that Lakers game, a bizarrely public and exposed choice of outing for two people who have a famously antagonistic relationship with photographers and the tabloid press.”