Meghan Markle returns to limelight ‘with a vengeance’ ahead of Coronation

Meghan Markle seems to be returning to the spotlight ‘with a vengeance’ suspiciously close to King Charles’ coronation, as per royal expert Daniela Elser.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at a Lakers game in Los Angeles this week with husband Prince Harry and a group of close pals, with photos of the two from their sporty date-night going viral soon after.
Commenting on their outing, Elser casted her doubts at the timings of the Sussexes’ recent outings (Meghan also appeared in a surprise TED Talk this week), given that Prince William also had a key royal engagement on the same day.
Writing for News AU, Elser said: “… Even if we chalk up the timing of the Sussexes’ outing with William’s Anzac engagement as entirely accidental, the fact that the couple – and Meghan especially – has returned to the limelight with a vengeance so close to Charles’ coronation is a different story entirely.”
She added: “Because after months of Meghan staying out of public view, she’s baaack!”
“On Monday, a startlingly glossy and dewy-looking Meghan appeared in a video at a TED Talk to introduce photographer Misan Harriman who has taken a number of official photos of la famille Sussex,” Elser pointed out.
She further stated: “Then, that night, we had her and Harry yukking it up at that Lakers game, a bizarrely public and exposed choice of outing for two people who have a famously antagonistic relationship with photographers and the tabloid press.”
Prince Harry is said to be ‘desperate’ to return to the UK for his father King Charles’ landmark coronation
Experts believe that the end of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship is at the cusp
Buckingham Palace confirmed Prince Harry’s attendance at King Charles’ Coronation while Meghan remains in California
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's closest royal ally Princess Eugenie was spotted with their fiercest critic, Piers Morgan
Queen Camilla is being praised for inviting her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles to Charles' coronation
King Charles’ chocolate sculpture was made in the span of four weeks by an expert team of chocolatiers