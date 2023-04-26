'The Flash' director Andy Muschietti gives important update about Ezra Miller

The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti gave an update about the film's star, Ezra Miller, on the premiere of the DC film at CinemaCon.

The sibling filmmakers, addressed the Miller controversy in a Q&A session after the premiere of the film in Los Angeles on Monday night, when the duo was asked by the moderator how Miller was doing, months after the actor went through a controversy, Andy said, "Ezra is well now."

"We're all hoping that they get better... They're taking the steps to recovery," he added of the actor, whose pronounces are they/them.

"They're dealing with mental health issues, but they're well. We talked to them not too long ago, and they're very committed to getting better."

"And, I have to say, during our shoot, during principal photography, their commitment to the role was something we've never seen," Barbara said. "And the discipline to the work, the willingness — physical, mental, and just wanting to go beyond the pale — is just amazing."

Miller, who played speedster Barry Allen in The Flash, became a controversial figure in 2022 when they were arrested multiple times in Hawaii for various crimes.

A few months ago, Miller were accused of inappropriate behavior and harassment towards minors, and they were charged in a burglary case in Vermont.

Miller pleaded not guilty to felony burglary, however pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful trespass. A video had also went viral online that appeared to show Miller choking a woman at a bar in Iceland.



