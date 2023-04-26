'Star Wars' legend set to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Star Wars actor Carrie Fisher is selected to be honoured with Hollywood’s greatest tribute Walk of Fame star six years later her death.

“Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Walk of Fame’s producer Ana Martine.

She added, “Carrie will join her ‘Star Wars’ co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk.”

“I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother, Debbie Reynolds,” Martinez said.

Moreover, fellow star Mark Hamill also celebrated her posthumous achievement on Twitter, adding the honor as “long overdue & so well-deserved.”

The late actor’s star is set to receive by her daughter, Billie Lourd, and will fix on May 4, known among the space film franchise as Star Wars Day (May 4 be with you!).

Fisher breathed her last on December 2016 at 60.