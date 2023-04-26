NBA video shows Meghan and Harry's popularity dropping in US

Another sign of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's dwindling was seen when their latest video from NBA game appeared online.

NBA shared the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's video to their more than 79 million followers on Instagram.

The video, however, received less than 100,00 likes in more than 15 hours. A large number of royal fans trolled the couple in the comments as they had a date night at the NBA game.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all smiles as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies during a playoff game at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday — including the moment they were shown on the overhead jumbotron.

In video footage released by the NBA, the royal couple seemed happy to play along with their kiss cam moment, with Meghan, 41, happily smiling at Harry, 38, as their faces were shown to a 20,000 crowd including Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Saint West and Adam Sandler.

One of the couple's video was shared on NBA's Instagram account with hashtag #NBACelebRow.



