Wednesday April 26, 2023
Prince Harry was forced to go 'out' of Afghanistan after magazine 'outed' him

By Web Desk
April 26, 2023
Prince Harry is opening up about the reason he was forced to leave Afghanistan. 

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he his deployment in the country was spilled by an Australian magazine.

He pens: “An Australian magazine had outed me, told the world I was in Afghanistan. The magazine was inconsequential, so no one noticed at first, but then some bell-end in America picked up the story, posted it on his worthless website, and that got picked up by the crawlers. Now the news was everywhere.”

He continues: “The worst-kept secret in the Milky Way was the presence of one Prince Harry in Helmand Province. So—you’re out.”