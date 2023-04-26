Biden's supporters divided over his decision to run for another term at 80

US President Joe Biden acknowledges the crowd during an event on the creation of new manufacturing jobs at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, April 25, 2023. AFP

Many supporters of President Joe Biden are expressing uncertainty about his candidacy for a second term, despite him winning a record-breaking 81 million votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden, who is already the oldest-ever US president at 80 years old, would be 86 by the end of a second term, prompting concerns among voters about his age and health. While some approve of his job performance during his first two years in office, tackling issues such as Covid, the war in Ukraine, inflation, and abortion debates, others are calling for a younger candidate to take his place.

However, some voters believe that age should not be a disqualifying factor, as long as the candidate is otherwise fit for the job. Elderly members of Congress and Supreme Court justices were cited as examples of those who have continued to serve in their 70s and 80s. Still, some voters prefer a younger candidate with fresh ideas for the country.

Meanwhile, Republican supporters are more straightforward in their opposition to Biden's candidacy, with many expressing support for potential Republican challengers such as former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida governor Ron DeSantis, and former President Donald Trump, who has already announced his own bid.

As the 2024 election looms, there is a growing sense of uncertainty and division among voters about the best candidate to lead the country forward.