Meghan Markle feeling ‘little sorry’ over her decision to snub King Charles coronation?

File Footage

Royal expert claimed Meghan Markle must be regretting her decision to skip King Charles’ coronation as she has been laying low as the ceremony is nearing closer.



Speaking about the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to stay in California while her husband Prince Harry will attend the new monarch’s crowning ceremony, a royal expert said she must be feeling "left out."

Speaking to Express.co.uk, royal expert and psychiatrist Carole Lieberman said, "Markle has been lying low lately. In part, it’s because of her ambivalence about her decision to stay home from the Coronation.”

Following months of speculations whether or not the California-based Royal couple would attend the ceremony, Palace finally confirmed earlier this month that only the Duke of Sussex will come.

In their official statement, the Buckingham Palace shared that Meghan will stay in California with the couple’s kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on Charles’ big day on May 6th.

"As we head closer to the big day, she’s feeling left out, and a little sorry that she agreed to stay home,” Lieberman said of Meghan skipping the event.

"She may well have been hoping that the Royals would have reached out and begged her to come - though this was never going to happen," the expert claimed.