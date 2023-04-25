William won’t utter a word to ‘traitorous brother’ Harry at Charles’ coronation

File Footage

Prince William will not “utter a word” to his “traitorous” younger brother, Prince Harry, who is expected to be kept as “far away as possible” from the Royal Family during King Charles’ Coronation.

Even though the Duke of Sussex has accepted the invitation to his father’s crowning ceremony, there are still tensions between him and the rest of the Royal family due to his public attacks against them.

Speaking to Sky News Australia, Dan Wootton claimed there is a “real desire” for the father-of-two to be kept away from the senior working royals to avoid any kind of interaction.

The Royal expert was asked about the speculations that Harry will be seated “ten rows back” from the senior Royals on the coronation day, to which he said the rumours are “probably true.”

“I think there’s a real desire from within the members of the Royal Family to keep him as far away as possible,” he added. “I’m told Prince William, in particular, doesn’t want to utter a word to his traitorous brother.

“So King Charles, he’s the big softie, he wants there to be some kind of family reconciliation, the other members of the Royal Family do not feel the same about Harry or Meghan.”

Previously, while talking to GB News, the former butler of Princess Diana, Paul Burrell, claimed that the Duke Of Sussex would be happy to be seated in the tenth-row so he could make his sharp exit.

"It is not a surprise, he is coming to show face,” Burrell said of Harry’s appearance at the historic event. "He is coming to put his foot in the door and he is coming because his father wants him to be there.”

"His father will be delighted that both his sons will be there to witness this incredible day in his life,” the royal expert added. "But Harry is not going to hang around."

"He doesn't want to spend much time around them,” Burrell continued. "There is no chance of a reconciliation anytime soon, I'm afraid - I think he will get a very icy reception from the Windsors."

"He will be sitting ten rows back. He will not even see his brother or his father in that time. He will be in and out in a flash."



