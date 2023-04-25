Kate Middleton treats Prince Louis to ‘adventure-themed’ party, many presents on 5th birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their youngest son Prince Louis’ fifth birthday with lots of zeal and excitement.

The Princess of Wales reportedly had a themed birthday planned for the special occasion to appease the young prince.

An insider revealed to Us Weekly of the celebrations planned by how the Prince of Wales, 40, and the Princess of Wales, 41.

“Kate has organised a fun adventure-themed birthday party with all his school friends to celebrate the milestone, and she and William are also doing something family-orientated,” the source exclusively told the outlet.

“They always make birthdays special for their children and go the extra mile!”

The insider also noted that Louis’ big day had cakes and sandwiches for guests to taste, as well as plenty of balloon decorations. The Duke of Cornwall and Kate also booked an entertainer to dazzle partygoers.

Moreover, the proud parents favoured a handful of small presents for the birthday boy over a large expensive one. Prince Louis received a Pickleball set and an outdoor obstacle course.

Kate and William are also parents to firstborn son Prince George, 9, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7. However, the source noted that the Kate seems to have a special fondness for her youngest.

“Kate and Louis have an unbreakable bond and she has such a soft spot for him,” the insider said.