Alia Bhatt travels to Dubai: Hotel staff makes sure she doesn't miss baby 'Raha'

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut at MET Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt, who is currently in Dubai due to some work, received a warm welcome from staff members of the hotel she is staying in.

It is obvious, while she is abroad for work she will miss her daughter who is just six months old right now. Therefore, the hotel staff makes sure that she does not miss her on her trip and gift her a bathrobe which had Raha's name written on it in pink

They also sent her a note alongwith the gift that read: “Raha’s here with you at Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Dubai as we can imagine how much you miss her!"

Alia felt moved by the gesture and shared the picture of the gift on her Instagram story thanking the hotel staff. She wrote: “mo_hotels you have my heart! What a wonderful welcome." She also added heart emoticon with the caption.

Bhatt is all set to make her debut at the MET Gala. She will be gracing the red carpet with her appearance at the biggest annual fashion event that takes place in the USA on the first Monday of May.

Work wise, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her next film with Ranveer Singh titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film is going to be released on July 28. On the other hand, the actress is also looking forward for the release her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, reports News18.