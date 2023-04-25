R Madhavan calls Kangana Ranaut as one of the 'most influential women of his life'

R Madhavan also praises Kangana Ranaut for the kind of films she is doing

Recently, R Madhavan shared about the most influential women of his life.

Madhavan also included Ranuat in the list and also gave her credit for making him recognize his strength as an actor. Madhavan praised Ranaut for the kind of films she is doing today.

“Working with the likes of Kangana or Shalini or all the strong women that I had the good fortune to work with, they were all women with opinion. They are not pushovers. They are not the cliché heroines, who come in and dance in a couple of movies and get slapped by the man and walk away. These are not the kind of films I have ever done or want to do in my life. People who indulge in those kind of stories are really foolish in today’s world. But to recognise the strength that they bring on to the screen because of their personal achievements as well as their experience and their ability to act is very important. "



"I am giving Kangana the due credit for it, it is extremely smart and important for all of us. She is really an extraordinary actor who brings so much to the roles that she does. And look at what she is doing today across all genres of films, I am quite in awe.”

He also stated: “If you look at all the leading ladies of all my films, they are very very strong. I had a good fortune of growing up with some really strong women in my house itself. My mother was manager of a bank in Bihar for 30 years. So you see how strong women are. I think they are the stronger species. They last much longer. If you look at your grandparents, I can promise you that today your grandfather would be actually relying more on your grandmother than vice versa. That’s a universal truth that all men have to reconcile with."

R Madhavan and Kangana Ranaut's on-screen chemistry has been famous ever since they did Tanu Weds Manu. Later, they also starred in the sequel of the film Tanu Weds Manu Returns, reports News18.