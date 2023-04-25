 
April 25, 2023
Prince Harry did not need 'closure' on Princess Diana's death, he admits

Prince Harry talks about being restless after Princess Diana's death

By Web Desk
April 25, 2023
Prince Harry confesses revisiting the place Princess Diana passed away was a bad move. 

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he thought the action would finally help him understand the death of his beloved mum.

He pens: “It had been a very bad idea. I’d had plenty of bad ideas in my twenty-three years, but this one was uniquely ill-conceived. I’d told myself that I wanted closure, but I didn’t really. I got the closure I was pretending to seek. I got it in spades.”

He continues: “And now I’d never be able to get rid of it. I’d thought driving the tunnel would bring an end, or brief cessation, to the pain, the decade of unrelenting pain. Instead it brought on the start of Pain, Part Deux.”