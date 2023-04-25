Alia Bhatt shares candid moment of hubby Ranbir Kapoor with daughter Raha: Photo

Alia Bhatt has recently shared rare moment of her husband Ranbir Kapoor bonding with their daughter Raha Bhatt Kapoor on social media.
On Monday, the RRR actress took to Instagram and posts a black and white photo of her hubby and daughter, caught up in action.
In a snapshot, both the father-daughter are sitting facing the balcony. Ranbir is seen wearing shorts and sleeveless tee, while he sits on a chair barefoot.
Raha, on the other hand, is seated on a baby chair while Brahmastra star appears to be looking at her. However, the baby’s face has not been revealed.
Sharing this picture, the 30-year-old wrote, “I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November… My world.”
In few hours, the post garnered over one million likes and a lot of lovely comments by fans and followers.
One user said, “What a sweet moment.”
“I wish the photographer gave us some glimpse of her lil muse instead of her pram,” another added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.
She will also make her Hollywood debut with movie, Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.
