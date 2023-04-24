Keke Palmer reflects on her gender identity after receiving Vanguard Award

Keke Palmer has recently addressed her sexuality and gender identity while receiving Vanguard Award in Los Angeles over the weekend.



“Sexuality and identity for me has always been confusion,” said Keke after accepting her award, reported via Variety.

The Nope star continued, “I never felt straight enough. I never felt gay enough. And I never felt woman enough. I never felt man enough. You know, I always felt like I was a little bit of everything.”

“So often, I lead with masculinity. And as a woman, I've always been met with so much disdain,” stated Keke.

She pointed out, “I think so much of that came from who I thought I had to be to get respect, admiration and love. I've always really wanted to be like my father…to want to be taken seriously and not diminish because I was a woman. That's always been a source of pain and resentment.”

Reflecting on her gender identity, Keke noted, “Why did my gender have to define the power I have in the world? And why does my gender get to decide my sexuality?”

“You know, since I was younger, I always questioned the boxes I was forced to be in and it starts with who you’re supposed to be as a child. You’re supposed to be as a black person or whatever the background you are from… Then those walls just try to cave you in from every damn angle, who you are as a creative, who you are as a friend,” explained Keke

She added, “I’m truly so grateful to be seen in this room because I know I’m surrounded by people who know without a doubt what it’s like to decide to be who you are in a world that tells you to be everything but yourself.”