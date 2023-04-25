Salma Hayek reveals her secret to ‘feel renewed’ in latest pictures

Salma Hayek posted her gorgeous pictures from the ocean and fans cannot stop gushing over her.

The diva wowed her 23million Instagram followers with the latest snaps shared on the social media platform on Monday.

Hayek, 56, dropped jaws in a yellow string bikini as she was clicked getting out of the ocean. She also strike poses onto a boat at sunset and flaunted her gorgeous figure.

The Frida actress shared she was getting 'renewed' by the salt water. “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” wrote the From Dusk Till Dawn actress.

Hayek also shared the same caption in Spanish and added a hashtag for 'Oceanlife.'

The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress’ fans flooded the comments section with love and praise for the starlet.

“Gorgeous,” gushed one fan. Another quipped, “Thought this was a throwback.”

Hayek was last seen in Magic Mike's Last Dance opposite Channing Tatum.