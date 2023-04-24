Alec Baldwin resumes filming ‘Rust’ after manslaughter charges dropped

Alec Baldwin officially resumed filming Rust after the involuntary manslaughter charges relating to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins were dropped against him.

Baldwin, 65, on Friday, was pictured holding a gun backward as he resumed filming for the Western movie in Montana.

In the picture, the 30 Rock actor was seen in his character of Harland Rust. He donned a brown coat, gray shirt, pants and cowboy boots. He also sported a cowboy hat and a scarf around his neck as he held a rifle by its barrel.

Sources close to the production set revealed that Baldwin and his wife Hilaria Baldwin grabbed a sushi dinner near the Montana set with their kids a day before shooting started.

"They were in a good mood," the insider told People magazine. "They seem in good spirits."

Rust filming location was relocated to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana’s Paradise Valley from New Mexico, where Hutchins was tragically shot on Oct. 21, 2021.