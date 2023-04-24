Meghan Markle gets tit-for-tat reaction after latest confrontation with UK media

Meghan Markle criticised the British media on Saturday over reports that letters exchanged with King Charles played a part behind her decision not to attend his coronation, her latest confrontation with the press.

The Daily Telegraph reported Meghan had written to the now king to express her concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family. It said the letter was sent following her 2021 comments in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that the family had raised concerns about how dark her son's skin would be.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago," a spokesperson for Meghan said.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating."

Commenting on her response, Kinsey Schofield told GB News, "These are the same people that three years after they left the UK, produced six hours of content for Netflix and a book complaining about what happened 20 years ago.'

She said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'stuck in the past.'

The royal expert suggested that The Telegraph has had a very good access to Harry and Meghan leaks. They had "Spare" before anybody else had "Spare."