Kate Middleton ‘utterly resents’ Meghan Markle: ‘There is now a chasm’

Kate Middleton is reportedly in a major chasm with Meghan Markle, and utterly resents her.



Royal experts believe there is ‘no way’ Prince William and Kate Middleton will offer any help to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

These admissions and claims have been issued by royal journalist Svar Nanan-Sen.

He believes, “The image of unity that the four royals portrayed during the walkabout was labelled an ‘illusion’ in the same novel.”

Not to mention, “the Princess of Wales is also said to have ‘built up resentment towards Meghan’ due to Charles asking William not to bring his wife with him to see the Queen in her final moments so that it would be fairer for the Duchess of Sussex when she was asked not to attend.”

“There is now a chasm between the Waleses and the Sussexes,” Mr Nanan-Sen admitted.

“As Kate and William have continued to undertake a host of royal engagements there has been little time to remedy their feud and with the Coronation approaching, that will not change.”