Meghan Markle’s ‘arrogance and narcissism’ knows ‘no bounds’

Experts believe Mariah Carey is less high-maintenance than the infamous Meghan Markle.



These admissions and claims have been issued by royal author and biographer Mark Dolan.

Mr Dolan started everything off by saying, “The arrogance and narcissism of this woman knows no bounds.”



Mr Dolan even went as far as to add, “She’s such a diva, she makes Mariah Carey look like a low-maintenance, shrinking violet.”

“Thank God she's not coming to the coronation. If anyone could spoil a party, it's this spoiled entitled, primadonna. She might have opened fire at our Royal family, but with her absence on the 6th of May, King Charles has dodged a bullet.”