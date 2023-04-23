King Charles 'only royal' to contact Meghan Markle after Oprah bombshell

King Charles was the only royal family member to reach out to Meghan Markle following her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey

King Charles was the only royal family member to reach out to his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle after her and Prince Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, it has emerged as per The Telegraph.

According to reports, the Duchess of Sussex is said to have written a letter to the monarch soon after the interview, in which she also alleged that a member of the royal family had racist concerns about her son Archie’s skin colour.

In her letter, Meghan is thought to have discussed unconscious racial bias within the royal family, after telling Oprah that “there were “concerns and conversations about how dark his [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

It is also understood that while Meghan did not tell Oprah the name of the royal who raised the concern, she did reveal the name in her correspondence with King Charles, and also thanked the monarch for his response.

Insiders also told The Telegraph that Meghan ‘accepted’ in her letters that the allegedly racist comment about Archie may not have been made with malice, but now is back to feeling like it was indeed racist.