Blackpink makes history by achieving highest grossing world tour

Their performances were a huge hit, with them trending across several social media platforms

K-pop girl group Blackpink has made history by achieving the highest-grossing world tour from a girl group. Touring Data revealed the sales numbers achieved by the group with their first 26 shows.

Based on the data given, Blackpink has surpassed other major groups like Spice Girls, Destiny’s Child and TLC to achieve the highest-grossing world tour, making approximately $78.4 million.

What makes the feat more impressive is that the group has around 19 more shows still left to go which includes major stadium shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, San Francisco’s Oracle Park, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and many more.

They also recently made history by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the major music festival Coachella. Their performances were a huge hit, with them trending across several social media platforms during and after their show.