Prince William and Prince Harry should consider reconciliation ‘for Diana’

Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry will be attending the Coronation of King Charles next month.

However, it seems that elder brother, Prince William is not pleased the decision.

While there are conversations that two brother may find a way to mend their relationship, but polls according to Express.co.uk depict that the reunion should not be rushed.

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson told Camilla Tominey on her GB News show, that while “it is clear that William is not very happy about it” at the end of the day he “has sworn to be a Leishman to the King and if the King wants it then he should get on with it.”

He went on to add that William should make “King’s life as easy as possible. It is going to be a short reign, only because the King will be 75 in November.”

And, although he will “get his moment in the sun,” right now, “as the heir, act like the heir, and if your father wants you to try to build bridges then build bridges.”

In the polls at Express.co.uk, 94 percent disagreed with Jobson, claiming that the two brothers should not make amends just for the sake of their father, King Charles.

“Why should Prince William be pressured to make ‘nice’ with Harry,” one user commented on the poll.

While another added, “If done for the sake of someone else it is not true reconciliation but an act.”

One more concurred, “No they shouldn’t do it for their father’s sake. They should mend their relationship only if they both feel it’s the right thing for them to do.”

However, one user stated that if not for their father, the two William and Harry should reconsider “For [their mother] Diana’s sake, yes.”