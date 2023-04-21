Late monarch ‘already knew’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry can undo Royal Family

The late Queen Elizabeth reportedly started fearing for the future of the Firm, the day Prince Harry got married to Meghan Markle.
The late monarch, Queen Elizabeth reportedly felt fearful for the future of the monarchy, from the same day Prince Harry tied the knot.
These admissions and warnings have been issued by The Real Crown narrator Adjoa Andoh.
According to the narrator, “William and Harry decide to stop many of their joint ventures and follow their own projects; it’s as though the fault lines are spreading and causing cracks within the Royal Family.”
“Despite the Queen’s careful guidance, the monarchy is coming undone. But at 93, she has no choice but to hold fast and continue.”
For those unversed, these admissions were made during the late monarch’s long life.
