Clippers' hopes dashed as Kawhi Leonard faces injury layoff

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers looks to pass against Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half Game One of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Footprint Center on April 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.— AFP

The Los Angeles Clippers have had a dramatic change of fortunes in their best-of-seven series against the Phoenix Suns. After believing they had what it takes to defeat their opponents, they are now uncertain whether Kawhi Leonard will return to the court at all.

Leonard was ruled out of Game 3 due to a sprained right knee, which he had previously aggravated during Game 1, and played through in their Game 2 loss, according to Lawrence Frank, the Clippers' president of basketball operations.

However, a source has revealed that Leonard's current injury is unrelated to the torn right ACL that kept him out of last season.

The Clippers are facing a tough situation with both Leonard and Paul George sidelined due to sprained right knees, putting them at a disadvantage in the first-round series. The team put up a fight in Game 3 before losing 129-124, with Devin Booker scoring 45 points and Kevin Durant adding 28 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

Leonard's condition will be monitored daily, and the team will take a day-by-day approach. Despite Leonard's exceptional performances in the first two games, with an average of 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.0 steals while shooting 54.5% from the field, his injury has affected the team's morale.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue expressed his disappointment, saying that it was particularly difficult for Leonard, who has been working hard to recover from his ACL injury.

Moreover, George's recovery time has not been affected by Leonard's injury, as he is expected to remain out for the first-round series. While Norman Powell attempted to keep up with Booker's scoring, Russell Westbrook took the blame for his turnovers, and the Clippers struggled as the Suns had 46 free throws compared to their 25 attempts. The team is now in a challenging situation, with Leonard's absence adding to their woes.

Lue, however, defended the team's decision to carefully manage Leonard's minutes and workload throughout the season. He said that they were preparing for situations like this, and the team had worked hard to build up Leonard's fitness.

Westbrook expressed sympathy for Leonard and the situation he finds himself in, but he believes that the team must rally together to find ways to win the series, especially since it's a first-to-four situation. The Clippers will face a quick turnaround as they prepare for Game 4, hoping to turn their fortunes around.