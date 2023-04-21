King Charles has just come under fire for exhibiting “the tin-eared instincts of a self-interested small town mayor rather than a royal highness.”
These admissions and claims have been brought to light by British columnist Jan Moir.
She started the chat off by saying, “You know, his reign has hardly begun, but there are already uncomfortable moments when King Charles exhibits the tin-eared instincts of a self-interested small town mayor rather than a royal highness.”
“And I think you can bet your last golden guinea that his mother would never have forgotten those who were steadfast friends in their support to the Crown and to her family.”
