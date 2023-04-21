Kim Petras reveals surprise collaboration with Banks

German singer Kim Petras reveals that she will be collaborating with Banks for her upcoming album. She sat down with Zane Lowe on the radio station AppleMusic1 and discussed her projects, new and old.
She also revealed what it was like to shoot the music video for her song Alone with rap icon Nicki Minaj:
“We shot the music video together and she was like, “Ugh, when I heard the song, I just loved it,” and that just made so happy… When the camera's on, it's crazy. She just goes into full superstar. Not that she's ever not a superstar, but she just turns it on so effortlessly and it's amazing to watch, and she was so nice to me and the dancers and everyone and was just really inspiring to see and to watch, and she was super encouraging and we just had a blast, so it was the best thing ever.”
