Prince William shares first video message since Harry confirmed coronation attendance

Prince William has shared his first video message since his estranged brother Prince Harry confirmed he will attend King Charles coronation in May.



In his video message, posted on Twitter and Instagram simultaneously, the Prince of Wales thanked Lorraine Kelly for work on bowel cancer campaign.

The initiative was first spearheaded by late Dame Deborah James and Kelly in 2021 to raise awareness of bowel cancer and the symptoms of the disease.

Prince William had also previously championed the cause alongside James.

He says in the video, “Hi Lorraine, I just want to say a big thank you to you and your team for all you’re doing to raise awareness around bowel cancer through your campaign.

“As you know I got to meet Dame Deborah, so I know how important this was to her. 46,000 people each year get diagnosed with bowel cancer and yet many of us don’t know the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer, particularly in us men.”

The video was shared with caption, “@lorraine. Dame Deborah James would be so proud of what you and the team are doing to raise awareness of bowel cancer. Keep up the great work.”

It is Prince William’s first video message after the palace statement on April 12 said, "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May."

"The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."