Chelsy Davy was 'torn' when Prince Harry decided to quit army

Chelsy Davy became a crying shoulder to Prince Harry over his decision to quit army.
In his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he was torn apart after the Palace decided to take back his deployment in Iraq for security reasons.
Speaking about the time, the Prince reveals he turned to his then-girlfriend Davy.
He pens: “I pondered quitting the army. What was the point of staying if I couldn’t actually be a soldier? I talked it over with Chels. She was torn. On the one hand she couldn’t hide her relief. On the other she knew how much I wanted to be there for my team.”
Harry adds: “She knew that I’d long felt persecuted by the press, and that the Army had been the one healthy outlet I’d found. She also knew that I believed in the Mission.”
