King Charles’ stepson voices support for anti-monarchy protestors

file footage

King Charles’ stepson, Tom Parker Bowles, has defended anti-monarchy protests that have plagued the lead up to the monarch’s historic Coronation on May 6, reported The Guardian.

Parker Bowles, Queen Camilla’s son from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles, shared his thoughts about the ‘Not My King’ protests that have cropped up in different places in recent months, and threaten the Coronation Day itself, in the News Agents podcast.

When asked if he was ‘worried’ about the protests on his mother’s big day, Parker Bowles told hosts Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel: “Everyone has the right to think what they want…”

“Going back to Extinction Rebellion and Animal Rebellion and Republic whatever it is, everyone has a right to their say. We live in, thankfully, a free country … If people want to protest that’s their right to do so.”

He further added: “You’re allowed to protest. We all are allowed to have different views and I think that makes for an interesting and civilized country.”

Parker Bowles also shared his thoughts about his mother being the new Queen, and whether he found it ‘weird’, and said: “Not really because she’s still my mother. I think change happens, but I don’t care what anyone says.”